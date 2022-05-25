Tommy John

Cool Cotton Boyshort

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tommy John

Rating & Reviews 4.7 669 Reviews 5 557 4 63 3 25 2 8 1 16 Customers Say True to Size great fit, comfortable great fit, comfortable Was this helpful? Sheryl P. Verified Buyer Date: 05/25/2022 Fit: True to Size No-roll but stretches out and falls I purchased XL (16) cool cotton boyshorts recently and the waistband doesn't roll but the waistband completely stretched out and fell down. Not happy! I am a woman with a large midsection and most everything else I wear is size 16 or XL. Was this helpful? Holley H. Date: 05/11/2022 Fit: Too Large Very soft and comfortable. Very soft and comfortable. Was this helpful? Sandra C. Verified Buyer Date: 05/05/2022 Fit: True to Size 1 / 223