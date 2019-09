Fred & Friends

Fred & Friends Cool Beans is an ice cube tray that molds Coffee bean shaped ice cubes. There are 8 molds per tray. The premise explained on the packaging is to fill the tray with Coffee. When the coffee freezes and is added to coffee to make ice coffee The result is stronger Coffee. Regular ice only dilutes Iced Coffee.