Cool Ass Grandpa Socks

$24.00

These retro vibe socks are so un-cool, they're just the coolest. Any granddad rocking these awesome socks is automatically the coolest grandpa ever. Description Men's shoe size 7-12 Crew style sock Colour: retro multi-colour 62% combed cotton; 35% nylon; 3% spandex Let your grandpa know that you think he's the coolest pop ever, even if his fashion sense leaves a little to be desired. These super comfy and colourful Cool-Ass Grandpa Men's Socks by Blue Q are the perfect Father's Day gift for grandpa, or grandparents announcement gift for a first time grandad. Blue Q donates 1% of the sale of their novelty socks and kitchen accessories to Doctors Without Borders. Since 2013, Blue Q have donated over $1.5 million to support this lifesaving humanitarian work around the globe. Every sock you buy helps.