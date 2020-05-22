Cookworks

Cookworks Hand Blender – White

£9.99

Make light work of sauces and smoothies with this Cookworks hand blender. Pop it into a kitchen drawer once you're done, so you don't need to faff with bulky countertop appliances. Blitz through ingredients with adjustable speed functions and a 200-watt motor. Perfect for budding chefs who want to make home-made soups, or when new parents want to mash veggies for tots. Power output 200 watts.