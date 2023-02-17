Caraway

Cookware Set

$545.00 $355.50

Buy Now Review It

At Caraway

What's Included An easy & convenient way to store your pans and lids. Magnetic Pan Racks Combined Width: 16.8" Canvas Lid Holder Width: 12.8" Height: 22.2" Perfect for eggs, flipping pancakes, and sautéing veggies. Diameter: 10.5" Weight: 2.8 lbs Risottos, mac and cheese, soups, and sauces are all welcome here. Volume: 3 qts Weight (w/lid): 4 lbs Your go-to pan for dinner parties, stir-fries, and dishes with stock. Volume: 4.5 qts Weight (w/lid): 6.8 lbs Your new best friend for pastas, roasts, stews, and boils. Volume: 6.5 qts Weight (w/lid): 6.2 lbs An easy & convenient way to store your pans and lids. Magnetic Pan Racks Combined Width: 16.8" Canvas Lid Holder Width: 12.8" Height: 22.2" Perfect for eggs, flipping pancakes, and sautéing veggies. Diameter: 10.5" Weight: 2.8 lbs Weight & Dimensions