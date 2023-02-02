Sur La Table

At Sur La Table

Want to become a better home chef or chase even bigger culinary dreams? Sur La Table offers the expert instruction and convenient class options you’ll need to get there. Whether you want to start with the basics to improve essential kitchen techniques or learn how to prepare a Michelin-star-worthy dish, you can find Sur La Table cooking classes to suit your needs. We have options for every age and interest, including couples cooking classes and culinary classes for kids. You get to choose the class that works best for you. Enjoy the fun and excitement of an in-store lesson or boost your skills from the comfort of your own kitchen with online cooking classes. You can even host a private cooking class as a fun group activity. Learn more about Sur La Table cooking class options to decide which one is the right fit. In-Store Classes For a classic, chef-led experience, try one of our in-store cooking classes. Many of our Sur La Table locations feature a kitchen made specifically for teaching everything from the fundamentals to the most complicated recipes. In these sessions, you’ll get to roll up your sleeves and follow along as your chef-instructor guides you through the steps. You will cook at a station with up to 4 people, which features all of the equipment and ingredients you’ll need. With small class sizes, you’ll get plenty of personal attention from the instructor. We love this option for kids’ cooking classes to get little ones excited about eating healthy, delicious foods. These local cooking classes are also great for couples looking for a unique date night idea. Our in-store classes start at $59 per person. Virtual/Online Classes Sur La Table offers the best online cooking classes for home chefs. These classes aren’t anything like the generic video cooking tutorials you may have seen elsewhere. At Sur La Table, instructors host gourmet cooking classes online, in real time, and you can ask questions along the way. We’ll provide you with a prep packet and shopping list beforehand so you can follow along with live online cooking classes in your own kitchen. At the end of each interactive session, you’ll have a delicious meal to sink your teeth into. Sur La Table’s online cooking classes for beginners and experts alike cover all kinds of cuisine and dishes. And since you get to tackle the recipe at home, it’s easier to fit a class into your busy schedule. Take the opportunity to treat yourself to some “me time” in the kitchen, or involve the entire household for a fun family activity. Online classes start at just $29 per household. Private Events At Sur La Table, online and in-store cooking classes are hosted in small groups. But if you want a truly personalized experience, book a private cooking class instead. We’ll tailor the class to suit your group and your choice of menu. Then, an instructor will lead your group in a collaborative cooking experience that’s sure to create some undeniably delicious memories. Choose from an in-store event or book a private virtual cooking class that can take place anywhere. A private event is a unique option for bridal showers, dinner parties, holiday feasts and so much more. From beginners looking to boost their confidence in the kitchen to seasoned home chefs interested in trying new and exciting recipes, there’s something for everyone in a Sur La Table cooking class. Sign up now or inquire about a private event to learn from our chefs.