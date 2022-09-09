Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Fenty Skin
Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Face Mask
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
Liberty Belle
Date Night Leave On Deep Hydration Mask
BUY
$97.00
Liberty Belle
Gleamin
Vitamin C Clay Mask
BUY
$39.99
Gleamin
Skin Proud
Sleep Hero Overnight Face Mask
BUY
$12.97
Walmart
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Clarifying Mask
BUY
£120.00
Amazon
More from Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin
Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-cream
BUY
£29.00
Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin
Fat Water Pore-refining Toner Serum
BUY
£27.00
Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin
Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-cream
BUY
£38.00
Boots
Fenty Skin
Pre-show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% Aha Treatment
BUY
£35.00
Boots
More from Skin Care
Saie
Sunvisor
BUY
$37.00
Verishop
Hero Cosmetics
Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches
BUY
$8.99
Target
Beauty Pie
Deep Moisture Miracle Cream
BUY
$19.00
$60.00
Beauty Pie
Fenty Skin
Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Face Mask
BUY
$32.00
Fenty Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted