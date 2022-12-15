Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Puppets and Puppets
Cookie Leather Top Handle Bag
$475.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Isla Risa
Small Hive - Lipstick Red
BUY
£110.00
Isla Risa
Puppets and Puppets
Cookie Leather Top Handle Bag
BUY
$475.00
Nordstrom
Ganni
Ruched Top Handle Bag
BUY
$115.50
$165.00
Nordstrom
Self Portrait
Blue Bag
BUY
£63.00
By Rotation
More from Puppets and Puppets
Puppets and Puppets
Bleach Out Polo
BUY
$510.00
$850.00
Nordstrom
More from Top Handle
Isla Risa
Small Hive - Lipstick Red
BUY
£110.00
Isla Risa
Puppets and Puppets
Cookie Leather Top Handle Bag
BUY
$475.00
Nordstrom
Ganni
Ruched Top Handle Bag
BUY
$115.50
$165.00
Nordstrom
Self Portrait
Blue Bag
BUY
£63.00
By Rotation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted