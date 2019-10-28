Convex Grid Accent Table

$188.00

Buy Now Review It

Our lacquer-top tables feature black metal frames designed for modular magic—align the convex and concave silhouettes to build a cocktail table, or use them separately as geometric side tables White lacquer finished wood tabletops and Black powdercoated metal frames Concave or convex base designs Complements colorful and neutral styles 16" W x 12" D x 16" H No assembly required. Wipe clean with a soft cloth Convex Grid Accent Table, Black and White: Our lacquer-top tables feature black metal frames designed for modular magic—align the convex and concave silhouettes to build a cocktail table, or use them separately as geometric side tables. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.