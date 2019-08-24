Take a red-eye without getting literal when you wear this soft, warm, infinity scarf on the plane. Its stylish exterior hides a secret weapon: a U-shaped, zippered pocket around the neck that holds an inflatable travel pillow in place. Lightweight and compact, the interior pillow isn't noticeable until you use it. When you want to catch some shut-eye, unzip the pillow and blow a few puffs of air to inflate it. The soft, warm scarf will protect you from the chilly in-flight air, and the pillow will help you slip into sleepytime so you can arrive at your destination refreshed and well-rested. Available in black or grey. Made in Los Angeles, CA.