Lululemon

Convertible High-rise Hiking Jogger

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Includes Standard Pillowcase(s) 100% Recycled Cotton- soft and breathable Button Fastening - secures the duvet cover 5-Year Guarantee Crafted from 100% recycled cotton, our Soft Washed duvet cover and pillowcase set is both soft and breathable. It is also easy to iron and is fully machine washable. This range comes in a variety of colours with matching bed linen products available. A 5-Year guarantee is also provided. The colour "Undyed Natural" has a natural cotton colour as it has not been dyed. Please not that this is the only colour variant that has not been dyed. Recycled cotton is made from pre-consumer recycled cotton fibres and textile leftovers. There are less resources used to produce recycled cotton products which offers a more eco-friendly product choice. This collection is verified by OEKO-TEX® and independently tested for harmful substances as well as manufactured using sustainable processes under socially responsible working conditions. MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® is a unique product label to trace the countries and production facilities - search the product label for more information.