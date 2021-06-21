Modoker

Convertible Garment Bag With Toiletry Bag

TWO BAG IN ONE MODOKER BAG; With the fancy design of combining the feature of Garment Bag and Duffel Bag, Modoker Garment Duffel Bag is not only a Overnight Travel Weekender Bag, but also a great Duffel Hanging Clothes Bag. It is a solid choice for who heading for a business trips or weekend getaway. NO WRINKLE - HANGING GARMENT BAG; While open this Modoker Garment Bag and lay it out, it can be a great hanging garment bags for travel. With this Modoker Hanging Garment Bag, you can have a wrinkle-free suit or dress at any given time. No Wrinkles Trouble Your Dress or Suits Any More. 45L DUFFEL BAG with SHOE COMPARTMENT; After assembled, this garment duffel bag work perfect as a 45L duffel bag/travel weekender bag. At the left side pocket of this garment bag is a shoes pouch. And the right side pocket is designed for passport, keys and some other small items. Garment Bag with Two front pockets for small pieces. Convenient pockets for Quick access. CARRY ON GARMENT BAG; Toiletry Bag Dimension: 9.3”L x 4.7”W x 5”H, Garment Bag Dimension: 37.5”L x 20.8”W, 45L Duffel Bag Dimension: 22.8”L x 11”W x 11.8”H; Weight: 3.4 pounds. This soft- sided garment bag meet the require of sizer at the airport (Length + Width + Height: up to 51 inches / 130 cm). So this Modoker Garment Duffel Bag can be taken as your carry on luggage item. WATER-RESISTANT DUFFEL BAG; Using Sturdy SBS Zipper & High quality Polyester Fiber & Jacquard with Vegan Leather accents, And this garment bag is scratch-resistant, anti-tear & anti water splashing. Included a Detachable Shoulder Strap, so it can be shoulder bag if needed. The detachable shoulder strap is adjustable to make this garment bag fits your shoulder well.