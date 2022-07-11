Stila

Convertible Colour

The MECCA view: This cult-classic cream compact provides a luminous tint for both the cheeks and lips. Featured in creamy translucent colours, the compact adds a sheer glow to the cheeks and warmth to the lips for a radiant, ever-so-natural look. Available in a mirrored compact for instant on-the-go colour. Key ingredients: Castor seed oil: strengthens the skin’s natural barrier, minimising moisture loss and improving hydration for a natural glow. Lanolin: soothes dry skin, providing deep nourishment. Pair it with: Stila One Step Illuminate Stila Hide & Chic Fluid Foundation Mecca Cosmetica Nourishing Cleansing Oil