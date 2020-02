Cuyana

Convertible Clutch

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Made in Turkey from premium pebbled and croc-embossed Italian leather, the design unfolds to reveal a bill fold, six card slots and ample storage room with multiple compartments. The perfect travel companionuse our Convertible Clutch as a crossbody bag with the Adjustable Strap, convert it into a clutch for evenings out or simply as a wallet.