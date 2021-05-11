T3

Convertible Base

Details Infinite styling possibilities start here. With an interchangeable design, a fluid locking mechanism, and 5 heat settings, the T3 Convertible Base is the foundation of the T3 Convertible Collection. Enhanced with intelligent digital T3 SinglePass technology, the Convertible Base works in just one pass. An internal microchip controls temperature fluctuation ensuring even, optimal heat. Customize your own styling tool kit by adding individual T3 styling barrels. Changing your look has never been this easy. Key Features & Benefits: Digital T3 SinglePass Technology: Ensures even, consistent heat and fast, healthy styling Versatile & Customizable: Interchangeable design allows you to build your own Convertible Collection with other T3 barrels, sold separately 5 Adjustable Heat Settings (260-410F / 127-210C): Provides the optimum heat level for any hair type Auto World Voltage (100-240V): For use around the world (plug adapter needed) 1 Hour Auto-Off: For worry-free styling 9 ft., 360 degree Swivel Cord: Prevents cord from getting tangled or twisted 2-Year Manufacturer's Warranty: Comprehensive coverage and support options Heat-Resistant Glove: Designed with meta-aramid fiber, for safe and fast styling How to Use To switch the barrel, line up the side pins on the barrel with the slots in the Convertible Base (sold separately or included with your Whirl Trio, Whirl Convertible or Twirl Convertible) and insert the barrel firmly into it. Rotate the lock until it clicks. The dot symbol on the barrel lock should line up with the lock symbol on the Convertible Base when securely fastened. Precautions: Consult the enclosed user guide prior to use.