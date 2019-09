Converse

Converse Puffer Jacket In Red Exclusive At Asos

£95.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Jacket by Converse Supplier code: 10009066-A01. Star Chevron yoke and collar . For that logo lifestyle . Padded lining for extra warmth . Zip fastening. Functional pockets. Elasticated cuffs . Regular fit - a standard cut for a classic shape. Exclusive to ASOS . You won't find this anywhere else .