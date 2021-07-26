Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Hi W Himalayan Salt
£75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Goodhood
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Hi W Himalayan Salt
Need a few alternatives?
Vans
Ua Sentry Trainers Checkerboard Marshmallow
BUY
£89.99
Office
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Hi White Trainers
BUY
£57.00
ASOS
Nike
Court Vintage Premium Sneaker
BUY
$49.90
$70.00
Nordstrom
Axel Arigato
Marathon Runner
BUY
£210.00
Axel Arigato
More from Converse
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Hi White Trainers
BUY
£57.00
ASOS
Converse
Run Star Hike High Top Sneaker
BUY
$110.00
Urban Outfitters
Converse
White Chuck Taylor All Star Move Ox Sneakers
BUY
$70.00
SSENSE
Converse
7 Moncler Frgmt + Converse Chuck 70
BUY
£120.00
Converse
More from Sneakers
Vans
Ua Sentry Trainers Checkerboard Marshmallow
BUY
£89.99
Office
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Hi White Trainers
BUY
£57.00
ASOS
Nike
Court Vintage Premium Sneaker
BUY
$49.90
$70.00
Nordstrom
Axel Arigato
Marathon Runner
BUY
£210.00
Axel Arigato
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted