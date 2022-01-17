Penguin

Conversations On Love With Philippa Perry, Dolly Alderton, Roxane Gay, Stephen Grosz, Esther Perel, And Many More

*THE TOP 10 SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER* 'This book might just change your life' Sunday Times 'Wise, wonderful, moving and brilliant... will leave your heart in a much better place' Stylist, Best Books to Gift for Christmas 2021 After years of feeling that love was always out of reach, journalist Natasha Lunn set out to understand how relationships work and evolve over a lifetime. She turned to authors and experts to learn about their experiences, as well as drawing on her own, asking: How do we find love? How do we sustain it? And how do we survive when we lose it? In Conversations on Love she began to find the answers: Philippa Perry on falling in love slowly Dolly Alderton on vulnerability Stephen Grosz on accepting change Candice Carty-Williams on friendship Lisa Taddeo on the loneliness of loss Diana Evans on parenthood Emily Nagoski on the science of sex Alain de Botton on the psychology of being alone Esther Perel on unrealistic expectations Roxane Gay on redefining romance and many more... 'A gorgeous, richly layered book about all forms of love. You can pick it up and turn to any page - literally any - and find a gem to soothe and fortify your soul' Pandora Sykes, Sunday Times bestselling author of 'How Do We Know We're Doing It Right?' 'Hopeful and uplifting... this deep dive into the human heart will expand and enrich your perspective on love' Evening Standard 'I underlined passages on almost every page of this wide-ranging, tender-hearted book' The Times, Books of the Year 'This eclectic and heartwarming collection explores love in all its forms, from romantic and parental love to friendship and loss' Observer 'Conversations on Love made me laugh, shed tears, think deeply. I want every person I love to read this book' Dr Kathryn Mannix, Sunday Times bestselling author of WITH THE END IN MIND