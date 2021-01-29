WoodenPageGifts

Controller And Headphone Stand

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Christmas gift for teens controller stand and headphone stand, Boy Gift, Game gift, Custom Mens Gift Christmas gifts for men A handcrafted solid personalized controller and headphone stand, the perfect teen gift and the music lover or gamer in your family! Stands save you space, keeping your precious headphones out of harm’s way and preventing them from getting lost. But that doesn’t mean that these products need to be devoid of stylish designs. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Product details: • Material - plywood • Size: height 23cmx width 16cmx depth 19.6cm --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Processing time: We need 1-6 working days to produce your order. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Shipping: ✈ All orders will be shipped via Ukrainian postal service. ✈ Delivery time is about 10 - 35 working days. ✈ We provide tracking numbers for all deliveries. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Payment Policy: I accept only PayPal. If you don't have a PayPal account, just choose " pay by credit card " on the PayPal page. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us!