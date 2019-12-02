JimmyJane

Control By Sir Richard’s Pipe Clamp Silicone C-ring

Control Has Serious Benefits Crafted with the power to influence, CONTROL offers measured restriction for harder, stronger, longer erections and intense orgasms. Creating the world’s most comfortable cock ring demanded the best material available–extremely stretchy silicone with a non-pinching surface, providing even pressure and greater results. Transform Your Sensations: Reversible / Wear on Shaft or Testicles. Mega Stretch Silicone 1st-of-its-Kind: Stretchiest Silicone Available. Most Hygienic, Comfortable Custom Fit in the World Wide Surface Non-Pinching Comfort adds Stability & Performance Powerful Pleasure Extend Activities & Intensify Climaxes Maintain Thicker, Harder Erections Satisfying Pleasure for Both Partners Versatile Design Can be worn on Shaft or Testicles 100% Hygienic Silicone Body-Safe, Hypoallergenic, Phthalate-Free Caution: Prolonged and frequent use of penis enhancing devices may cause ruptured blood vessels, hemorrhage, and hematoma formation. This device can also aggravate existing medical conditions such as peyronie’s disease, priapism, and urethral stricture. Penis enhancing devices should always be used with discretion.