Jay Godfrey

Contrast Sleeveless Jumpsuit

$425.00 $199.99

Buy Now Review It

At Saks OFF 5TH

Tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit with alluring plunging V-neck front. Plunging V-neck Strapless Concealed back zip Polyester/spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 16" Inseam, about 33" Leg opening, about 24" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) and wearing US size 4