Contour Extra Large Petal Brass Key Ring

$24.95 $9.99

Overview Details Dimensions Overview Wearable. Oversized slim brass key ring hangs on the wrist/wall/belt for never-lost keys. Contour ring opens to slide keys and things on and off with ease, closing neatly with a screw clasp. Concepted by an independent designer and made real by Brooklyn- and Columbus-based gift and accessories brand, Areaware.