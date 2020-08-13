Spectrum Diversified

Contour Dryer & Beauty Accessory Hair Care Caddy

$13.56

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STORAGE: Durable plastic circle supports the barrel of a hair dryer, and the rest of the countertop storage caddy holds flat irons, curling wands, hairbrushes, hairsprays, styling products, makeup sponges, cosmetics, and more REE UP CABINET SPACE: Keep bulky hair dryers, flat irons, curling wands and styling tools out of the way in this countertop beauty organizer. The organizer supports the barrel of a blow dryer in the loop and additional tools in the compartments EASY ACCESS TO STYLING TOOLS: Instead of stashing a blow dryer inside a cabinet or leaving the flat iron on the counter, ensure your styling tools are easily accessible. Additionally, rest hot tools in the organizer to protect bathroom counters HOLD ALL YOUR BEAUTY ESSENTIALS: In addition to hair styling tools, use this bathroom organizer to store lotions, creams, makeup, facial sponges, nail polish, makeup brushes, cosmetics, face wash, facial masks, and more DIMENSIONS & CARE: 6.25" L X 7.25" W X 5.25" H; to clean, wipe with a damp cloth and towel dry Product description (optional) : The Contour Countertop Hair Dryer & Accessory Organizer from Spectrum Diversified keeps hair care tools neatly organized. Durable plastic circle supports the barrel of a hair dryer, and the rest of the countertop storage caddy holds flat irons, curling wands, hairbrushes, hairsprays, styling products, makeup sponges, cosmetics, and more. Accommodates most hair dryers with concentrators attached. Keep bulky hair dryers, flat irons, curling wands and styling tools out of the way in this countertop beauty organizer. The organizer supports the barrel of a blow dryer in the loop and additional tools in the compartments. Instead of stashing a blow dryer inside a cabinet or leaving the flat iron on the counter, ensure your styling tools are easily accessible. Additionally, rest hot tools in the organizer to protect bathroom counters. In addition to hair styling tools, use this bathroom organizer to store lotions, creams, makeup, facial sponges, nail polish