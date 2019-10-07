Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Vietri
Contessa Stemless Wineglass
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At One King's Lane
A stylish option for entertaining, this stemless wineglass is constructed of clear glass with a graceful, curvaceous silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Waterfall Stemless Wine Glasses
$56.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
MyGift
Copper Stemless Wine Glasses
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Tossware
Vino Plastic Wine Glasses
$11.99
from
Target
BUY
Vinglacé
The White Wine Glass.
$34.95
from
Vinglacé
BUY
More from Vietri
promoted
Vietri
Rufolo Glass Gold Small Deep Bowl
$40.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Vietri
Glitter Bowl, Ginger
$11.00
from
One King's Lane
BUY
Vietri
Glitter Serving Bowl, Cobalt
$14.00
$11.00
from
One Kings Lane
BUY
Vietri
Glitter Glass Linen Small Bowl
$14.00
$11.00
from
Vietri
BUY
More from Kitchen
Anthropologie
Waterfall Stemless Wine Glasses
$56.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
MyGift
Copper Stemless Wine Glasses
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Tossware
Vino Plastic Wine Glasses
$11.99
from
Target
BUY
Vinglacé
The White Wine Glass.
$34.95
from
Vinglacé
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted