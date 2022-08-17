Leick Home

Contemporary Oval Metal Leg Desk

$479.99 $383.27

Details: This versatile design incorporates mixed metal and wood materials in a compact, yet highly functional piece. The oval shape eliminates sharp edges so it can nestle into corners and be brushed by when space is at premium. Outfitted with a mirror, it is the perfect vanity with full extension drawer guides opening up the entire drawer. Need a desk instead? The drop down drawer front puts your keyboard within easy reach and stows away when not in use. Available colors: Grey or white Dimensions: 23.6 inches wide x 47.5 inches long x 30 inches high Indoor wood and metal desk