Meridian Furniture

Contemporary Cloud Modular Down Filled Overstuffed Sofa

$1034.63

Buy Now Review It

Overall Dimensions: 78" W x 40" D x 32" H Soft Cream Durable Linen Fabric Upholstery Overstuffed Down Feather Cushions For Maximum Comfort Modular To Make Unlimited Configurations Overall Height 35" When Back Cushion Fully Upright Elegant and eye-catching, the stunning Cream Linen Fabric Serene Cloud Modular Armless Sofa from Meridian Furniture is the perfect addition to any space.