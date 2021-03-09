United States
Meridian Furniture
Contemporary Cloud Modular Down Filled Overstuffed Sofa
$1034.63
Overall Dimensions: 78" W x 40" D x 32" H Soft Cream Durable Linen Fabric Upholstery Overstuffed Down Feather Cushions For Maximum Comfort Modular To Make Unlimited Configurations Overall Height 35" When Back Cushion Fully Upright Elegant and eye-catching, the stunning Cream Linen Fabric Serene Cloud Modular Armless Sofa from Meridian Furniture is the perfect addition to any space.