George Foreman

Contact Submersible™ Grill

$52.85

Wash the Entire Grill¹ Fast Heat-Up Advanced George Tough Nonstick Coating Compact Design & Vertical Storage Family Size ¹ Remove control panel to wash grill Say goodbye to greasy grills. The GEORGE FOREMAN® Submersible™ Grill series eliminates the hassle of complicated clean-up. Remove the control panel and place all additional components in the dishwasher or sink for a complete clean. With a 30% faster preheat*, mouth-watering meals are made fast, while the 3/4” hinge makes it easy to prepare thick burgers and sandwiches. The compact design makes vertical storage easy. Allows up to 4 servings, so you can conveniently cook for the whole family! *vs. George Foreman® Grill GRP0004B