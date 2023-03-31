Smanzu

Contact Lens Case Marble Contact Case

Mini Size: 2.95 inches in diameter, 1.06 in height. Compact size that holds everything you need. Accessories: Comes with a tweezers, a contact applicator, a little solution bottle, a lens holder, and insert a mirror. All things in a case make it very handy to use. Perfect For Travel: The contact case are mini size for you to put in a purse or handbag, which are portable and very easy to carry with. Leak Proof Design: The solution bottle has a top easy to tighten up and to be put in the contact lens case for double protection. Package Include: 1 pack marble contact lens case( rose gold). Package includes: 1 x contact lens case kit (Comes with a tweezers, a contact applicator, a little solution bottle, a lens holder, and a insert mirror) Material: plastic Color: marble + rose gold Size: 2.95 inches in diameter, 1.06 in height. The mini size makes it very convenient to carry around. Perfect for traveling and daily use. Note: Cleaning the case kit before your first use. It is recommended to replace it every 3 months.