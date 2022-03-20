Smith & Cult

A metallic golden polish in an 8-free formula. Let your nails shine bright with Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Consequence of Fame. This metallic polish is a glowing gold shade, and features a high shine, chip-resistant finish that evenly glides onto nails - all in an 8-free, vegan formula. Why Will I Love Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer Consequence of Fame? Metallic glowing gold polish High-shine finish Chip resistant Quick drying Slimline brush Self-levelling 8-free formula Gluten-free Vegan 14ml With a slimline brush, Smith & Cult nail lacquers deliver precision application, with self-leveling formulas that dry evenly on the nail. Smith & Cult Nail Colour offers a versatile range in finishes ranging from creme, frost, metallic and their cult favourite glitters. With shades ranging from bold to demure, Smith & Cult will take your nail game to the next level. Click here to find out why our resident nail art expert loves Smith & Cult polishes so much. Smith & Cult Nail Polishes are 8-free and contain no Dibutyl Phthalate, Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, or Triphenyl Phosphate. How do I apply Smith & Cult Nail Colour? Before applying polish, ensure nails are clean, dry and free from any oils or nail polish residue. Apply one coat of Smith & Cult Basis of Everything Base Coat and let dry. Brush two to three thin coats of colour onto the nail, letting dry in between coats. Smith & Cult polishes feature a narrow brush that will coat each nail in approximately three strokes. Once colour is dry, apply a layer of Smith & Cult Above It All Top Coat.