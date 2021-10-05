Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Monki
Conny Vegan Chunky Lace Up Shoe In Black
£40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Two reasons to add to bag Lace-up fastening Almond toe Chunky sole Textured tread
Need a few alternatives?
Vagabond
Carla Platform Loafers
BUY
$160.00
Free People
Dolce Vita
Aubree Platform Loafers
BUY
$120.00
Anthropologie
Bottega Veneta
Point-toe Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
£535.00
MatchesFashion.com
Zara
Soft Ballet Flats
BUY
£25.99
Zara
More from Monki
Monki
Conny Vegan Chunky Lace Up Shoe
BUY
£40.00
ASOS
Monki
Rori Patent Jacket With Belt In Brown
BUY
£75.00
ASOS
Monki
Quilted Oversize Jacket
BUY
£60.00
Monki
Monki
Monki Yoko Black Jeans
BUY
£40.00
Monki
More from Flats
Vagabond
Carla Platform Loafers
BUY
$160.00
Free People
Dolce Vita
Aubree Platform Loafers
BUY
$120.00
Anthropologie
Bottega Veneta
Point-toe Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
£535.00
MatchesFashion.com
Zara
Soft Ballet Flats
BUY
£25.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted