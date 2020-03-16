Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Refinery29
Connie Eco-vero Maxi Robe
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Lightweight fabric paired with a fun, lively print make this long robe a perfect choice for warmer weather.
Need a few alternatives?
Refinery29
Longline Chemise
C$65.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Longline Chemise
C$65.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Crop Pajama Top
C$54.39
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Print Woven Robe
C$76.59
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Refinery29
Refinery29
Longline Chemise
C$65.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Print Woven Robe
C$76.59
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Woven Pajama Pants
C$54.39
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Longline Chemise
C$65.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sleepwear
Refinery29
Longline Chemise
C$65.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Longline Chemise
C$65.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Crop Pajama Top
C$54.39
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Print Woven Robe
C$76.59
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted