CalExotics

Connect App Controlled Contoured G Vibrator

$74.00 $18.19

Buy Now Review It

At Lovers

The Spathiphyllum Plant Everyone could use a little peace in their life! Commonly known as the peace lily, our spathiphyllum plant is a favorite among just about everyone and perfect for every occasion. This beautiful plant is long–lasting and has an amazing effect on any room with its lush leaves and white flowers. Details The Standard Planter is approximately 8" in diameter. Designed by florists, ready to display. Soil should be moist to touch but not saturated. Allow soil to dry slightly between watering. Pet Safety Precautions: This bouquet or plant may include flowers and foliage that are known to be toxic to pets. To keep them safe, be sure to keep this arrangement out of your pet's reach. Bloom Details Lily Fresh & Safe Delivery The health and safety of our customers, florists and growers is top priority. During this time, we will not require a signature for delivery. All orders will no longer be hand delivered, but be left at the front door with no contact and (as always) ready to delight. Designed To Delight We have a simple goal – delight our customers with flowers that are high quality, fresh, and beautiful. While we may occasionally need to substitute for color or flower variety, we promise that the blooms you receive will be fresh and wow you or your gift recipient. ITEM: #C28-4893