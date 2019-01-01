Confu

Confu 1875w Professional Fast Drying Salon Hair Dryer, Infrared Heat Ceramic Ionic Blow Dryer With Concentrator, Diffuser And Comb

$59.99 $44.40

Buy Now Review It

Dedicated tool to help women achieve beautiful hair they'll love!Whether women desire gorgeous blowouts, big enviable waves, striking straight locks, or the perfect fashion accessory to complete the look, CONFU has the styling tools you desire. Designed with Infrared Heat Technology which taps into your hair’s natural moisture, prevents over-drying and delivers maximum shine. This hair dryer combines three layers of Ceramic Coating to help reduce heat damage. Boosted with Tourmaline Ionic Technology, for perfect hair and smooth results. Plus, added Concentrator and Volumizing Finger Diffuser attachments give you maximum precision for truly customized hairstyles.---Specification---*Brand：CONFU*Model: KF-8946*Rated Power: 1875 Watts---Main Features---*INFRARED HEAT TECHNOLOGY*TOURMALINE IONIC TECHNOLOGY*2 Speed Settings*3 Heat Settings*Cool Shot Button*Lightweight &- Compact Design*Salon-Length Cord &- ALCI Plug---Accessories---*Hair Dryer x 1*Concentrator x 2*Diffuser x 1*Comb Attachments x 1