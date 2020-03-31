It Cosmetics

Confidence In Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream

$54.00

Sleep your way to younger-looking skin with IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream.Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream helps you wake up to more beautiful, younger-looking skin! This moisturizer works overnight - when your skin cell turnover peaks - to improve surface cell renewal through exfoliation. Featuring Rest & Restore Technology, it visibly improves 5 of the top signs of aging skin: fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, dullness and loss of firmness. After just 1 sleep, your skin will feel hydrated, smooth and supple. And after 7 sleeps, your fine lines will diminish in appearance and your skin will feel firmer and look plumper!Suitable for all skin types and made with skin-loving ceramides and hyaluronic acid, Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep's unique texture, called MemoryBounce Technology, is rich and enveloping for luxurious application experience. With a soothing lavender scent, this luxurious night cream makes the perfect last step in your skincare routine!