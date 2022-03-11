It Cosmetics

Confidence In A Cream Anti-aging Moisturizer

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer is a wrinkle cream that visibly firms the skin to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Benefits Developed with plastic surgeons, IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer is the #1 anti-aging prestige moisturizer in America* to add to your skincare routine for plumping the look of fine lines and wrinkles while reducing the appearance of pores and discoloration. *#1 anti-aging prestige facial moisturizer in the US based on FY 2019 units sold in NPD. Quick-absorbing hydrating moisturizer delivers intense moisture and hydration for firmer-looking, glowing skin Reduces the appearance of pores and discoloration for a more even skin tone This Anti-aging cream minimizes the look of wrinkles and fine lines for smoother-looking skin Suitable as a face cream for skin at any age to prevent signs of aging skin Perfect for all skin types, even the most sensitive and dry skin Key Ingredients Ceramides Glycerin Niacin Antioxidants Peptides Collagen Hyaluronic Acid Shea Butter Squalane Vitamin E Clinical Results 100% said skin was soft, smooth and infused with moisture** 97% said skin looked and felt rejuvenated** 94% said skin felt younger and healthier** 81% said pores appeared minimized, and fine lines and wrinkles appeared less noticeable** **Results observed in a consumer panel survey