Details Developed with plastic surgeons, IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer is the No. 1 anti-aging prestige moisturizer in America* to add to your skincare routine for plumping the look of fine lines and wrinkles while reducing the appearance of pores and discoloration. *No. 1 anti-aging prestige facial moisturizer in the US based on FY 2019 units sold in NPD. Benefits: Quick-absorbing hydrating moisturizer delivers intense moisture and hydration for firmer-looking, glowing skin Reduces the appearance of pores and discoloration for a more even skin tone This Anti-aging cream minimizes the look of wrinkles and fine lines for smoother-looking skin Suitable as a face cream for skin at any age to prevent signs of aging skin Perfect for all skin types, even the most sensitive and dry skin Anti-Aging & Skin-Loving Ingredients: Ceramides Glycerin Niacin Antioxidants Peptides Collagen Hyaluronic Acid Shea Butter Squalane Vitamin E Results: 100% said skin was soft, smooth and infused with moisture** 97% said skin looked and felt rejuvenated** 94% said skin felt younger and healthier** 81% said pores appeared minimized, and fine lines and wrinkles appeared less noticeable** **Results observed in a consumer panel survey. Check out IT Cosmetic's Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer hydration mapping.