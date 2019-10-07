Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Pier 1 Imports
Confetti Rim Stemless Wine Glass
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Pier 1 Imports
Our handblown stemless wine glass offers a virtual party in a glass every time you serve a drink.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Waterfall Stemless Wine Glasses
$56.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
MyGift
Copper Stemless Wine Glasses
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Tossware
Vino Plastic Wine Glasses
$11.99
from
Target
BUY
Vinglacé
The White Wine Glass.
$34.95
from
Vinglacé
BUY
More from Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports
Skull Serving Dishes
$49.99
from
Pier 1 Imports
BUY
Pier 1 Imports
Nesting Coffee Table Set
$179.95
$143.96
from
Pier 1 Imports
BUY
Pier 1 Imports
Chair Frame With Fuzzy Cushion
$179.95
from
Pier 1 Imports
BUY
Pier 1 Imports
Madison Nesting Tables
$199.95
$139.98
from
Pier 1 Imports
BUY
More from Kitchen
Anthropologie
Waterfall Stemless Wine Glasses
$56.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
MyGift
Copper Stemless Wine Glasses
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Tossware
Vino Plastic Wine Glasses
$11.99
from
Target
BUY
Vinglacé
The White Wine Glass.
$34.95
from
Vinglacé
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted