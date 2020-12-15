Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Claus Porto
Confetti Guest Soap Box 15 X 10g
$26.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Birch Lane
Beringer Bamboo Bath Caddy
$38.00
from
Birch Lane
BUY
Rebrilliant
Castelli Stainless Steel Bath Caddy
$47.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Royal Craft Wood
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray, One Or Two Person
$49.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Estala
Non-slip Bathtub Tray
$57.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Claus Porto
Claus Porto
Deco Mini Soap Collection
$75.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Claus Porto
Rainbow Guest Soap Box
$26.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Claus Porto
Rainbow Guest Soap Box
$26.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Claus Porto
Cedar Poinsettia Hand Cream
$25.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Birch Lane
Beringer Bamboo Bath Caddy
$38.00
from
Birch Lane
BUY
Rebrilliant
Castelli Stainless Steel Bath Caddy
$47.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Royal Craft Wood
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray, One Or Two Person
$49.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Estala
Non-slip Bathtub Tray
$57.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted