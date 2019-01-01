Hourglass

Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick

C$48.00

An ultra-slim, refillable luxury lipstick that delivers saturated, long-wearing color with a satin finish.What it does: Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick delivers creamy, saturated, long-wearing color with a satin finish without smudging or feathering. Each lipstick is encapsulated in a sleek gold applicator to provide the ultimate control to precisely accentuate, contour, and define the lips. Featuring the ultimate luxury lip accessory, the gold applicator can be used interchangeably with the full collection of Confession Ultra Slim Lipstick Refills (sold separately).What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: Confession Ultra Slim Lipstick blurs the line between beauty and accessory. Its the ultimate luxury lipstick that discreetly fits in your pocket or clutch. The sleek gold applicator can be used interchangeably with the full collection of Confession Ultra Slim Lipstick Refills. Hourglass products are 100 percent cruelty-free.The shade My Icon Is is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.