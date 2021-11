Maude

cone is available for pre-order and ships by 11/19. cone is a discreet and easy-to-use butt plug with a tapered shape and flared base. Made of 100% platinum-grade, soft-touch silicone, cone is phthalate- and latex-free, and waterproof. *Comes with a natural canvas travel pouch perfect for storing cone. For a quick guide to using and caring for your cone see here. ○ Platinum-grade silicone ○ Phthalate-free ○ Latex-free ○ Waterproof