VEJA

Condor 2 Sneaker

$160.00 $103.98

If you ever thought a pair of sneakers could do better—and we’re not just talking about the way they perform—Veja feels you. In 2005 they decided to make sneakers better by paying workers fair wages and ensuring ethical working conditions. Starting with raw materials from ecological agriculture and recycled materials, they employ processes without polluting chemicals. Rounded out with stellar design, Veja sneakers are, by all accounts, better. With a classic trainer silhouette and completely recycled materials, the Condor 2 delivers high-end sneaker style in a responsibly built package.