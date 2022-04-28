VEJA

Condor 2 Alveomesh Sneakers

£130.00

Veja spent four years developing its award-winning ecological 'Condor 2' running sneakers, named after the South American bird that inspired their aerodynamic shape. This pair is made from Alveomesh, which is derived from recycled plastic bottles, and trimmed with breathable jersey created using recycled polyester and organic cotton. They're set on signature Amazonian rubber soles.