Durex Avanti Bare Real Feel condoms are ultra thin lubricated polyisoprene non-latex condoms engineered to provide natural skin on skin feeling for latex-sensitive users. For maximum benefit, carefully follow the condom instructions inside this package. Latex condoms do not completely eliminate the risks of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). To get the most protection from a latex condom, use one correctly every time you have sex. Please see directions for use inside the package. There are many STIs. A latex condom can reduce the risk of STI transmission to or from the head of the penis. However, some STIs can also be spread by other sexual contact. For additional information on STI protection, please read the information inside the package. If you believe you have an STI, contact a health care provider. For more information on condoms or STIs, contact a health care provider or public health agency.