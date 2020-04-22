Ethique

Conditioner Bar For Normal-dry Hair, Guardian

$17.99

At Walmart

Containing lots of Cocoa butter, Coconut Oil, Vitamin B5 and zesty lime oil it will tame your frizz, hydrate dry hair and make your hair look smooth and lush (it won't repair your hair, it is impossible to repair something that is dead.) The Guardian can also be used as a shaving bar or an in shower moisturizer . Safe for color treated hair Deeply hydrating for dry and/or damaged hair Equivalent to 5 bottles of liquid conditioner Ingredients& Behentrimonium methosulphate, Cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, cetearyl alcohol, Theobroma cacao (cocoa) butter, vegetable glycerine, panthenol (vitamin b5), coco caprylate, Citrus reticulata (lime) essential oil, benzyl alcohol, dehydroacetic acid, mica.Ethique Eco-Friendly Conditioner Bar for Normal-Dry Hair, Guardian 2.12 oz