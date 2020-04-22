Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
by Humankind
Conditioner
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At by Humankind
Conditioner in bar form to eliminate single-use plastic waste from your hair care routine. Clean hair, clean planet.
Need a few alternatives?
Drunk Elephant
Cocomino™ Marula Cream Conditioner
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Maui Moisture
Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Conditioner
£5.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Holy Curls
Conditioner
£18.00
from
Holy Curls
BUY
Dove
Ultracare Weightless+volume Conditioner Foam
C$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from by Humankind
by Humankind
Hand Sanitizer
$20.00
from
by Humankind
BUY
by Humankind
Hand Sanitizer
$20.00
from
by Humankind
BUY
by Humankind
Shampoo
$15.00
from
by Humankind
BUY
More from Hair Care
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo
£20.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Kristin Ess
Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo
£13.00
from
Boots
BUY
Hask
Charcoal Clarifying Shampoo
£5.72
from
House Of Beauty World
BUY
Acure
Curiously Clarifying Shampoo
£14.65
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted