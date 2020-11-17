Campbell's

Condensed Cream Of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 Oz. Can

In a bowl. In a recipe. Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup has been a trusted pantry staple in kitchens across America for decades and now has more cream. Our classic cream of mushroom soup is a smooth, rich combination of mushrooms, fresh cream and garlic. Find comfort in it as an easily customizable soup, or use it as an extremely versatile ingredient for delicious weeknight dinners. Open up possibilities by using our soup as a quick starter for quick, family-pleasing recipes, including everything from sauces and sides, to main dishes and casseroles. Visit Campbells.com for recipes such as Green Bean Casserole and Easy Beef Stroganoff, and join Campbell's in cooking creatively in the kitchen. M'm M'm Good! Campbell’s Condensed soups-Made for Real, Real Life. From Chicken Noodle to Tomato and everything in between, we make delicious soups with quality, farm-grown ingredients in flavors you and your family know and love. Whether Campbell’s Condensed soups are your secret ingredient in recipes or you want to simmer down with the perfect bowl, we have a soup for everyday that everyone can enjoy. When you grab the familiar red and white can, know you’re grabbing a trustworthy brand that lacks artificial flavors and colors.