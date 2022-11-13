PropsAndPop

Concrete Large Animal Racoon Tom Nook Succulent Planter

$24.95

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Concrete succulent planter - Our concrete Tom Nook planters has a great industrial modern look. It works great for succulents since it helps wick away moister and help your plants have dryer roots even if you over water! A super cute decor that can help brighten up your bedroom, living room, or office! Locally sourced materials and hand made! Tip: 3D Printed planters will fade and crack from the sun and outside elements. Our planters are all made of concrete and will last a long as any ceramic pots. - 4 x 4 x 4 inch Large Size - Opening 2.5 inch diameter with drainage hole - Plants not included - Concrete, Brown ATTENTION 1: Please note that Concrete will cure slightly different between batches. Items colors or tone may be slightly darker, lighter, warmer or cooler and will not match the listing photos 100%. Also, concrete will have natural pores and air bubbles. We make sure that its not excessive by using a vibrating table, but no concrete casts are 100% bubble / blemish free. Do not expect a perfect surface! ATTENTION 2: Lost or Stolen packages are not our responsibility! We have a special add on listing for signature requirements. This way someone needs to sign for the package or you can pick it up from your local post office. Thank you for stopping by! Home Page: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PropsAndPop