Kikkerland

Concrete Desktop Planter, Small

$20.00 $15.50

Buy Now Review It

Go green at the office Desktop planter is made of solid concrete The terraced base holds pens, business cards, or other small supplies Great accent to any desk Measures 3.8 by 3.5 by 3.2-inches Go green at the office! Ideal for succulents, this desktop planter is made of solid concrete. The terraced base holds pens, business cards, or other small supplies.