Clé de Peau Beauté

Concealer Spf 25

$105.00

At Cle de Peau Beaute

Key Benefits 15 time InStyle Best Beauty Award Winner now formulated with SPF to provide sun protection throughout the day. Contains the signature skincare ingredient Illuminating Complex EX to diminish the appearance of damage caused by dryness and to bring visible improvement to skin by providing hydration and a smooth refined texture. Offers an advanced-performance formulation, Thin Fit Layer Formula, that applies smoothly, adheres superbly, and becomes one with skin to cover uneven tone, spots, and dark circles without a heavy finish. Formulated with a rich, creamy texture that blends smoothly and enables exceptional coverage. Reduces the visibility of wrinkles around eyes. Developed as a convenient glide-on stick concealer that allows easy application to all facial surfaces including the contoured eye area. Contains Chestnut Rosa Fruit Extract and Green Tea Extract to defend against oxidation. Research Results: In a study of 110 women aged 20-50 years immediately after use, 96% said the area covered with concealer naturally blends with the skin Broad Spectrum SPF 25 DERMATOLOGIST TESTED Ingredients VIEW FULL INGREDIENTS LIST How to Use Apply following skincare or the application of a pre-makeup base. Extend the product 1 cm (approximately 1/2 inch), and apply directly to desired areas. Blend gently with fingertips. Use of Clé de Peau Beauté concealer brush (sold separately) is recommended to enhance the application of concealer and achieve a more beautiful finish. Use to prime lips and eyes to keep lipstick and eye shadow looking fresh and vibrant throughout the day. Use to contour with one shade darker than your natural skin. Sweep underneath cheekbone from hair line to mid-cheek and under chin and blend edges to diffuse. Use to highlight with one shade lighter than your natural skin. Sweep under eyes, down the nose, on the Cupid's bow and high points of the face and blend edges to soften.