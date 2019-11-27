NudeStix

Concealer Pencil

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

BUH-BYE blemishes - see you never. A soft, matte cream concealer that offers 'all-in-one' long wear, blendable coverage to give your skin that little extra boost it deserves. Fighting those late-night icks and run- down oops', the skin concealer stick offers protection against blemishes, marks and under eye dark spots. Containing skin conditioning and moisturizing ingredients, such as shea butter and vitamin E, these fun and sassy touch n' go stix provide a quick and easy 'nude look, but better' for all faces in all places.